South Florida
Have you seen Travarri Hayes? Florida 13-year-old has been missing for a week
It’s been a week since 13-year-old Travarri Hayes was last seen, police say.
West Palm Beach police are asking for help finding the boy who went missing around 9 a.m. May 23.
He was last seen walking away from his home in the 900 block of 34th Street, according to the missing person flier.
Where he was going and the what he was wearing is unknown, the flier said. He is about five feet tall and 120 pounds.
