Photo Gallery: Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Miami Beach | Saturday, May 25, 2019

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Louites Ceran, 21, attends the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
A U.S. military helicopter fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
A U.S. Army military paratrooper flies over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com