Here’s what’s open and closed in South Florida on Memorial Day

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Memorial Day:





Federal offices: Closed.





State offices: Closed.





Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.





Broward County offices: Closed.





Miami-Dade courts: Closed.





Broward courts: Closed.





Public schools: Closed.





Post offices: Closed.





Stock markets: Closed.





Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.





Miami-Dade libraries: All branches are closed Sunday and Monday.





Broward libraries: Closed Monday.





Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.





Miami-Dade Transit: Sunday schedule.





Broward Transit: Sunday schedule; no Express Bus service.





Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule. All disposal facilities, including Trash and Recycling Centers, are open.





City of Miami waste and recycling collection: Normal schedule.





Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.





Malls: Most are open.