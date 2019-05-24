South Florida

Here’s what’s open and closed in South Florida on Memorial Day

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Memorial Day:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade libraries: All branches are closed Sunday and Monday.

Broward libraries: Closed Monday.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade Transit: Sunday schedule.

Broward Transit: Sunday schedule; no Express Bus service.

Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule. All disposal facilities, including Trash and Recycling Centers, are open.

City of Miami waste and recycling collection: Normal schedule.

Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.

Malls: Most are open.

