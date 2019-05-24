Camps at college mean summertime fun, and, yes, some learning

Kids and counselors have fun at the Florida International University Summer Treatment Program Camp where campers can get help with school readiness. FIU Center for Children and Families.

For kids, it’s pretty exciting to step onto a college campus. Add camp fun and learning goes to higher level.

Treasured summer experiences for children and teens can be made in Miami at one or more of the numerous camp options available at Florida International University, Miami Dade College, and University of Miami.

There are programs for sports, STEM, CSI and justice, music, art, culinary, animal habitat, Mandarin language, animation, reading enrichment, health care and first aid, public speaking, photography, and drone operations. The list goes on and on, and there is something for every interest.

There are many camp options that are cool and fun, said Marta Torres, director of program administration in the FIU College of Arts, Sciences & Education.

“We want summer camp to be more than just a place for kids to go on break,” Torres said.

At MDC, the CSI and Procedural Justice Camp will engage youth, including those with disabilities, to earn hours that can be applied to degrees from Miami Dade College School of Justice.

“From Culinary at West Campus, a Latin Jazz Experience at Kendall Campus, CSI at the North Campus, Kids & Teens College, as well as the popular Wild Things Happen, there is something for everyone at our camps,” said Amy Firestone, dean of the School of Continuing Education & Professional Development at MDC.

At UM, STEM campers can work with robots, and learn about Artificial Intelligence, game coding, and other innovations to help them become tech savvy.

“Students ages 7-19 learn to code, design video games and Fortnite-inspired levels, mod Minecraft, create with Roblox, engineer robots, model and print 3D characters, and more,” said Ryan Barone, Sr. SEO & Content Manager at iD Tech.

Here are a few camps to check out. Start/end dates and times, as well as costs, vary.

LEGO® EV3 Robotics: Engineering and Design (Ages 7-12)

WHAT: Campers design, build, program and control their own robots by working in small teams using LEGO® Mindstorms NXT Robotics kit.

WHERE: Homestead Campus, 500 College Terrace

COST: $110

CONTACT: 305-237-5159





Campers can work in teams to design, build, program and control their own robots at the LEGO® EV3 Robotics program at Miami Dade College Homestead Campus. Miami Dade College

CSI and Procedural Justice Camp (Ages 14-19)

WHAT: Sponsored by The Children’s Trust, this camp offers youth, including those with disabilities, skill building in specialized areas through College Ready and the Crime Scene Investigation course. College credit can be earned. If interested, apply soon. The camp is limited to 30 students.

WHERE: North Campus, 11380 NW 27 Ave.

COST: Free, limited availability.

CONTACT: 305-237-1019 and request application at nced@mdc.edu.

Cultivating Foodies (Ages 8-17)

WHAT: This camp teaches students the basics of cooking, how to avoid cross-contamination, kitchen safety, healthy recipes, and healthy eating habits in conjunction with the MDC’s Culinary Institute.

WHERE: West Campus, 3800 NW 115 Ave.

COST: $299

CONTACT: 305-237-8513

Kids & Teens College Summer Program (Ages 7-17)

WHAT: Campers can customize their schedule and choose fun classes they like the most. A variety of weekly activities include culinary, Lego robotics, computers and technology, science and nature, modeling, public speaking, art, reading, and photography.

WHERE: Kendall Campus, 11011 SW 104 St.

COST: $110 – $210

CONTACT: 305-237-2161

11200 SW Eighth St., Miami

Summer Camp @ MMC (Ages 5-13)

WHAT: Six weeks of sessions through the College of Arts, Sciences and Education are available in many areas including biological sciences, physics, math, philosophy, astronomy, forensic sciences, gaming and social media design, arts and crafts, fishing, and sports and nutrition.

CONTACT: 305-348-2864 or summercamp@fiu.edu

Summer Treatment Program (Ages Pre-K and 5-12)

WHAT: STP at the FIU Center for Children and Families is an eight-week summer camp for children with ADHD and related behavioral, emotional and learning challenges. The program encourages parent involvement with weekly training sessions to develop skills needed to change their child’s behavior at home and assist in their progress.

CONTACT: 305-348-0477 or ccf@fiu.edu More at https://bit.ly/2L1TTvJ

Reading Enrichment Camp/Summer Academy in Liberty City (Ages Pre-K and 5-8)

WHAT: Rising Pre-K, kindergarten, first, and second graders can improve reading and school readiness skills. Assessments, interactive instruction, parent workshops, year-round resources, and book giveaways are included.

WHERE: Center for Children and Families, 11200 SW Eighth St., and at the Thena Crowder Early Childhood Diagnostic and Special Education Center, 757 NW 66 St.

CONTACT: 305-348-0477, 305-396-1241 or ccf@fiu.edu

Nike Volleyball Camp (Ages 10-17)

WHAT: Boys and girls can improve their volleyball skills in a fun environment with college and club level coaches. Overnight camp is available. Campers at all skill levels can master fundamentals and develop proper mechanics through drills, games and competitive play.

COST: $395-$695

CONTACT: 1-800-645-3226 or https://bit.ly/2IKbKpa

UM

1200 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables

iD Tech (Ages 7-19)

WHAT: This STEM camp is now offered at 150 college campuses. There are 50 courses to choose from in which campers can learn to code, design video games, produce videos, design Fortnite-inspired levels, mod Minecraft, create with Roblox, engineer robots, model and print 3D characters, work with AI and machine learning, build laptops, learn about cybersecurity, and more.

COST: Starts at $879 per week

CONTACT: https://www.idtech.com/tech-camps

iD Tech summer STEM camp at the University of Miami is also held at New York University, Stanford and other college campuses. ID Tech

Summer Theatre Academy (Grades 1-10)

WHAT: Campers of all ages learn and practice theatre skills, confidence, self-esteem, and a love of creativity, through theater games and acting exercises. Interview required for Advanced Academy.





COST: Starts at $725 for three-week session





CONTACT: 305-284-4474 or https://sta.as.miami.edu/





Frost School of Music Young Musicians’ Camp (Grades 2-12)

WHAT: Numerous options at this camp include introduction to music up to composition, songwriting and performance. All levels of musicians can enhance their skills in classical, jazz, rock and more.

COST: Starts at $225 per week

CONTACT: http://www.youngmusicianscamp.com/



