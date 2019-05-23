South Florida Here’s what’s happening for Memorial Day weekend in South Florida

The Hialeah High School JROTC honors prisoners of war with a POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park in Hialeah on May 28, 2018. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Friday

Española Way Honors Veterans: Free street party from 6-10 p.m. includes performances by a military band and complimentary haircuts for military veterans at Contesta Rock Hair Salon. Along Española Way, between 14th and 15th streets, Miami Beach. https://visitespanolaway.com/.

Saturday

Hyundai Air & Sea Show: The Blue Angels perform aerial stunts in this annual two-day event at the beach. At the National Salute to America’s Heroes, there’s a kids zone, a lumberjack show, and motocross demo team. Those areas are free to the public; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday; Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th streets, Miami Beach. $25-$65; usasalute.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Palmetto Bay at Deering Memorial Day: Features a parade of flags, a scavenger hunt, bands, giant board games, historic tours, On the Bay Adventures, and food vendors; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay. Free for residents, $7 adults and children, $10 for On the Bay Adventures. 305-259-1234 or https://bit.ly/2HUuLSS.

Monday

Bokamper’s Memorial Day Ceremony — A Tribute to Our Heroes: Special guests include former Miami Dolphin player Kim Bokamper, Fort Lauderdale Police Honor Guard, U.S. Army Reserve Fort Lauderdale Unit, and Nova Southeastern University singers; 6-9 p.m., Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill Fort Lauderdale, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-900-5584 or https://bit.ly/2JYqRel.

Coral Gables Memorial Day Ceremony: Honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service; 9 a.m. at the War Memorial Youth Center, 405 University Dr., Coral Gables. Free. 305-446-6800.

Hialeah Memorial Day Ceremony: Honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military; 10 a.m.-noon, Triangle Park, 290 Palm Ave., Hialeah. Free. 305-883-5820.

Miami Shores Village Memorial Day: The ceremony includes a talk by Michael Shepherd, a St. Rose of Lima alumna and recent University of Florida Law School graduate who led a platoon in Afghanistan in 2013. He will pay tribute to Green Beret Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, a West Point classmate who was killed in 2018 while serving in Afghanistan; 9 a.m. at Memorial Park, Northeast 94th Street and Second Avenue.

Memorial Day BBQ at Pérez Art Museum Miami: Live music by The Wynwoods, barbecue and refreshments on the terrace, and an appearance by Coast Guard Air Station Miami. 1-4 p.m., Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Free admission to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and family members. Regular admission is $16 adults, $12 seniors/students, free for PAMM members.

Davie Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. from the Davie Fire Administration building at 6905 Orange Drive and ends at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds at 4271 Davie Road. Ceremony after the parade begins at 11 a.m. in the Rodeo Arena. Free. 954-336-1710 or https://smcc.us/.

Memorial Day Ceremony in Surfside: Presentation of the colors, scout troops, and free refreshments; 10 a.m.; Veterans Park, 8750 Collins Ave., Surfside. Free. 305-866-3635 or visit www.townofsurfsidefl.gov.