If you ate at this Palm Beach restaurant you may have hepatitis A, health department says

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

If you dined at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens earlier in May, you may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, after an employee at the popular spot tested positive for the liver disease, state health officials said Thursday.

The employee worked at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, at 3101 PGA Blvd., in the Gardens Mall and may have exposed patrons between May 1 and May 12, according to a release from the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County.





The health department said that the Hepatitis A vaccine may give protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. They are recommending that anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant between May 9 and May 12 get a vaccination.

Some symptoms of the disease are fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and abdominal pain.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious disease of the liver, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually transmitted through eating contaminated food or water. Between 2015 and 2016, there was a 44.4 percent increase in cases nationwide.

This year, there have been 18 cases in Palm Beach County, compared to 13 in 2018. Alex Shaw, a health department spokesperson, said the rise in cases is partially due to an increased awareness of the disease.

The employee who tested positive for the disease is not working at the restaurant and has not worked since May 12, according to a Cooper’s Hawk statement. It also said all restaurant employee’s are being vaccinated.

The restaurant set up a hotline number, 888-719-5058, for those who ate there and have any questions or concerns.



