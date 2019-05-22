Amid controversy over debts, Steve Shiver resigns as Miami-Dade police union chief

Steve Shiver (pictured) was dismissed as Opa-locka city manager in November 2015, resulting in the elevation of David Chiverton to the post. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Steve Shiver has resigned as executive director of the Dade County Police Benevolent Association, union officials said late Wednesday.

The decision to bow out came just hours after the Miami Herald reported on Shiver’s lengthy history of financial mismanagement, questionable business dealings and odd alliances with people who have checkered records.

Shiver resigned after meeting with the executive board Wednesday afternoon, according to Steadman Stahl, president of the union, who added that Shiver is expected to formally turn in the paperwork Thursday.

“Yes, he resigned. He said the organization was bigger than him and that he didn’t want to be a distraction to the organization,” Stahl told the Herald Wednesday night. “He was upset about the article. It bothered him. He doesn’t think he got his side.”

As executive director, Shiver — who once served as Miami-Dade County’s manager, drawing up a multibillion-dollar budget — associated with mayors, U.S. senators and governors, despite having stiffed banks, friends and strangers, racking up millions of dollars of unpaid debts, documents show. He filed for bankruptcy in December, then quickly landed the $140,000-a-year job with the PBA.

It’s still unclear if Shiver’s position will be filled, Stahl said, noting that “what he came here to do was done.”

“I wish Steve the best. He helped me through a very difficult transition and we are through it, “ Stahl said. “We are a better organization. We represent more officers now than we did before. I’ll wait and see if I need to fill it, or if I’ll just retool or reorganize the staff that we have. “

The revelation that Shiver was hired last year, despite leaders knowing his bankruptcy track record — one involving personal debts totaling $8.5 million, the other involving a theme park in North Carolina and $13 million in debt — stirred an online tempest Wednesday in South Florida’s law enforcement community.

LEO Affairs, an internet forum where cops have traditionally aired their gripes anonymously, was pelted with demands for Shiver’s firing or resignation. Competing police unions also took to the forum, attempting to poach angry officers, some of whom called for a financial audit of the PBA.

The Dade County PBA represents more than 6,500 police officers from a variety of local police departments. It’s one of the largest police unions in the country, managing a budget of more than $3 million, leaders say.

“I want to say thank you for all the well wishes and calls as I turn another page in my book,” Shiver posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. “There is much to do in this next year and it seems to be getting more exciting every day. Thanks again and know that I love you guys.“