Small plane makes emergency landing in Miami-Dade

A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Miami-Dade near the Broward line.

The plane landed on the road on North Krome Avenue near U.S. 27, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

There were no reported injuries, said Helen Avendano, a spokesman for the agency.

Information on how many passengers were in the plane and its condition were not immediately available.

Emergency crews from Miami-Dade and Pembroke Pines responded to the scene.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

