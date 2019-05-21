Small plane makes emergency landing in Miami-Dade

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Miami-Dade near the Broward line.

The plane landed on the road on North Krome Avenue near U.S. 27, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

There were no reported injuries, said Helen Avendano, a spokesman for the agency.

Information on how many passengers were in the plane and its condition were not immediately available.

Emergency crews from Miami-Dade and Pembroke Pines responded to the scene.





This report will be updated as more information becomes available.