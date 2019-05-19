After ten years overseas, soldier surprises daughter at South Florida graduation

Aquinas senior gets graduation surprise of a lifetime Kayla Tillman, a St. Thomas Aquinas High School senior in Fort Lauderdale, got called back to the stage during graduation ceremony. That’s when the teen’s father, a commander in the US Army, who has been deployed for 10 years, stepped onto the stage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kayla Tillman, a St. Thomas Aquinas High School senior in Fort Lauderdale, got called back to the stage during graduation ceremony. That’s when the teen’s father, a commander in the US Army, who has been deployed for 10 years, stepped onto the stage.

A South Florida high school senior got the surprise of a lifetime on graduation day over the weekend.

After all graduating seniors in navy gowns crossed the stage, Kayla Tillman, a St. Thomas Aquinas High School senior in Fort Lauderdale, got called back up under the pretense of being a “graduate of distinction.”

It was at then that school leaders thanked her and her family “for the sacrifices you have made to protect our freedom,” as an echoing applause filled the Nova Southeastern University auditorium in Davie.

“All the way from Korea, please welcome U.S. Staff Sergeant, Anthony Tillman!” said the speaker.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That’s when the teen’s father, a tank commander in the US Army, who has been deployed for ten years, stepped onto the stage.

The emotional moment of the father and daughter— who have only seen each other via Facetime in the last decade— was captured on video.