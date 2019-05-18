Woman killed by Virgin Train in Palm Beach County, reports say

A Brightline train -- now Virgin Trains USA -- arrives at the MiamiCentral station in Overtown. Miami Herald

A woman died Saturday after reportedly walking in front of an oncoming Virgin Trains USA train in Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred about 3:19 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Dixie Highway at 12th Avenue, according to the Sun Sentinel.

PBSO said the woman had walked onto the tracks and was struck by the train, formerly known as Brightline, according to CBS12, but the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.