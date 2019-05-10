South Florida
You might want to keep mom inside this Mother’s Day. And a fan would be a useful gift.
How to stay safe in really hot weather
Still haven’t bought mom a Mother’s Day present yet?
Consider an air conditioner or personal fan because it’s going to be hot in South Florida for her special day.
Think 90 degrees in Miami-Dade, and a high of 91 in Marathon in the Florida Keys and in Fort Lauderdale.
Miami-Dade has a 30% change of rain or thunderstorms — mostly after 3 p.m. So if you have brunch plans you probably can eat outside and take in the scenery. Winds will only be in the 5 to 10 mph range from the south.
But scattered showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out across South Florida each afternoon, the National Weather Service in Miami said in a hazardous weather alert on Friday. The primary threats if these materialize are lightning strikes, some gusty wind, and localized flooding.
There will be more of a rip currents risk along west coast beaches rather than on east coast beaches this weekend and the start of the work week, the weather service said.
