We’re now feeling this early tropical disturbance. Will the big events get washed out?

Non-tropical disturbance brings extreme weather to Florida

It’s a Sunfest weekend in downtown West Palm Beach. Also a Fort Lauderdale Air Show weekend.

Unfortunately, there isn’t going to be as much sun as you’d hope — unless your weekend getaway plans include Key West, where it’ll be hot and clear. And the air and sea across Fort Lauderdale and much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties will be mostly wet.

South Floridians already know this given Thursday downpours during the morning commute that turned roads slick as storms started to fire up, especially around Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Davie, CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. She also noted areas in North Miami-Dade such as Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium, Aventura and Bay Harbor Islands were seeing storms.

Also, storms moved in over Miami Beach and downtown Miami, Gonzalez said.

Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the featured acts at Sunfest Friday night, but the element West Palm Beach will most concern itself as Sunfest runs through Sunday with will be water, given a 90 percent chance of precipitation Thursday, Friday and Sunday, according to The Weather Channel.

5/2 510AM A look at radar this morning shows some quick moving showers across the region. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/d3wOc2Yoql — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 2, 2019

Saturday shows a 50 percent chance of mostly evening rain and thunderstorms, perhaps owing to the positioning of a wet disturbance that Thursday morning was near the northwestern Bahamas and heading toward Florida. The National Hurricane Center released its 10 a.m. advisory on the disturbance, which is now given a 10 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

The new figure represents a dip in probability from the 20 percent chance forecast on Wednesday.

The Sunfest weather situation is similar in Fort Lauderdale for the Air Show, which runs Saturday and Sunday. One of the main attractions, the GEICO Skytypers, a vintage airshow performance squadron that plans to fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, will contend with a near complete rain coverage Thursday and 80 percent chance Friday and Sunday and 50 percent Saturday.

As for the disturbance, the trough of low pressure that extends from South Florida northeastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity, the hurricane center said in its current alert.

NOAA’s tropical weather outlook map for May 2, 2019. National Hurricane Center

The good news is that significant development of this system isn’t likely as it moves northwestward, and then northward over the Florida peninsula and near the southeast United States coast Friday into Saturday.

That’s because the blob of wet weather will likely merge with a frontal system later this weekend, the hurricane center said.

“Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula during the next day or so,” the hurricane center said.

The department’s next special tropical weather outlook will be issued by 10 a.m. Friday.

