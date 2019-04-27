The weather will be beautiful this weekend and beyond. But there’s this one warning

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Your weather for the weekend, and the work week, is going to be just fine.

Not too terribly hot — about 74 to 84 degrees is the range through Thursday in South Florida, according to both the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel.

Rain chances are minimal, too. Slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday to Tuesday.

But there is that ominous red “Hazardous Weather Conditions” alert plastered to the local weather service’s page.

What gives?

Rip tides.

The weekend has arrived! Generally dry & sunny weather expected both today & tomorrow. #flwx pic.twitter.com/5qsZAlKKej — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 27, 2019

The main concern Saturday is a moderate risk for the potentially deadly water currents at Palm Beach County beaches. But the threat of rip currents is forecast to increase along all east coast beaches early in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

So let’s repeat the following regarding rip currents.

Tips on surviving rip currents

The weather service offered these familiar tips on days like these:

▪ Heed lifeguards’ advice, pay attention to beach patrol flags and signs.

▪ Swim near a lifeguard.

▪ If you’re caught in a rip current, relax and float.

▪ Don`t swim against the rip current.

▪ Swim in a direction following the shoreline if you can.

▪ If you can’t escape the current’s pull, face the shore and call or wave for help.