Love this comfortable South Florida weather? Don’t get used to it

Clear skies, low humidity in Florida on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019. NOAA

If today is your idea of perfect South Florida weather — no chance for rain, a high of 79 degrees and relatively low humidity — you will enjoy the next couple of days.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Miami predict the same conditions for Thursday, with a high of 80 and low around 73 and some clouds.

But then a warming trend turns Friday — hot with humidity on the rise and a high of 90 degrees.

Two more days to enjoy great weather in South Florida before temperatures and humidity levels climb rapidly on Friday. More on https://t.co/3NIcVP8ESu pic.twitter.com/EVGvHdL176 — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) April 24, 2019

There’s a chance of morning thunderstorms Friday, too, and weekend rain, but the forecast models are “struggling” right now to predict that with more certainty, NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg said Wednesday morning.

Have an umbrella handy?

Sure. It’s South Florida. But don’t worry if you forget it at home Wednesday and Thursday.