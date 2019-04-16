It’ll heat up this afternoon to the mid-80s. But it’ll stay dry for a couple of days, and that also means less humidity. And there will be lots of sun. Miami Herald File

Wait, Florida is in the 50s and 60s?

Yup!

Miami is waking up to the upper-60s early Tuesday and Bradenton is a bone-chilling 60. Orlando and Jacksonville are in the 50s.

Even in the warmer Keys, it’s a cool 73.

“Natural air-conditioning provided by Mother Nature,” said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Well, not for long.

It’ll heat up this afternoon to the mid-80s. But it’ll stay dry for a couple of days, and that also means less humidity.

And there will be lots of sun.

“We will likely be rain-free throughout the day,” Gonzalez said.

(Note to boss: OK if I run a few errands this afternoon outside of the office?”)





At night, it’ll dip back to the 60s and 70s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday, but just a tad warmer.

Compare this glorious change to Monday, when the air outside felt like your grandmother’s mushroom soup.

Thursday is a pivot day, with some rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Then reality is back. Friday will bring a 60 percent chance of rain.

But then forecasters expect it to be drier once again over the holiday weekend for the celebrations of Passover and Easter.