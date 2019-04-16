South Florida
A Florida cold front is here. Temperatures have dropped to the 50s and 60s
Wait, Florida is in the 50s and 60s?
Yup!
Miami is waking up to the upper-60s early Tuesday and Bradenton is a bone-chilling 60. Orlando and Jacksonville are in the 50s.
Even in the warmer Keys, it’s a cool 73.
“Natural air-conditioning provided by Mother Nature,” said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
Well, not for long.
It’ll heat up this afternoon to the mid-80s. But it’ll stay dry for a couple of days, and that also means less humidity.
And there will be lots of sun.
“We will likely be rain-free throughout the day,” Gonzalez said.
(Note to boss: OK if I run a few errands this afternoon outside of the office?”)
At night, it’ll dip back to the 60s and 70s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday, but just a tad warmer.
Compare this glorious change to Monday, when the air outside felt like your grandmother’s mushroom soup.
Thursday is a pivot day, with some rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Then reality is back. Friday will bring a 60 percent chance of rain.
But then forecasters expect it to be drier once again over the holiday weekend for the celebrations of Passover and Easter.
