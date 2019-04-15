Miami is in for a hot, humid, rainy, kind of disgusting day. But change is in the air

Monday night temperatures will drip into the low-70s. And while Tuesday afternoon will be hot once again, two things will be missing: the high humidity and the rain. Miami

Monday will feel like summer.





Afternoon temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s.

Air thick with humidity.

Rain chance at 40 percent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

But this brew isn’t sticking around.

By the evening, things will cool off and dry off.

A cold front won’t exactly make things cold, but it will make things more comfortable.

Monday night temperatures will drip into the low-70s. And while Tuesday afternoon will be hot once again, two things will be missing: the high humidity and the rain.





“Once the front clears this afternoon, we don’t have to worry about rainfall,” said Jennifer Correa, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “Not a cool-down, but ... nice and dry.”

Moving in Monday evening: clear skies with a breeze.

And those clear skies will carry over into Tuesday and Wednesday before possible rain returns on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

But first, we have to get through Monday.