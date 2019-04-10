South Florida

The rain is stopping, but a change is in the air for South Florida

Afternoon temperatures in South Florida will rise to at least the mid-80s, and possible to near 90 in some places.
Afternoon temperatures in South Florida will rise to at least the mid-80s, and possible to near 90 in some places.

The rain South Florida will get on Wednesday won’t be much compared with the doom and deluge that fell on the region Wednesday. But a 20 percent chance means there will be some.

“Although we don’t expect to be as wet as yesterday we can still have a few passing showers,” Jennifer Correa, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4, tweeted on Wednesday morning.

But then drier air will move in. So will the heat. And we mean summer-like heat.

Afternoon temperatures will rise to at least the mid-80s, and possibly near 90 in some places away from the coast.

On Thursday, the heat will stick around, but the rain won’t. Expect sunny skies through the weekend.

