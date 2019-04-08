South Florida
Alligator takes a dip in a backyard pool. Watch as a trapper removes it
A trapper got quite the workout as he removed a large alligator from a South Florida backyard pool, video shows.
The gator can be seen in the nearly 25-second clip with its mouth open as the trapper gets it over the pool’s ledge and into the grass.
The gator, which was 8-feet-long and weighed about 300 pounds, was found in a family’s pool in Palm Beach Gardens Monday, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Senta Evans told the paper she noticed the gator when she went to let the dogs out.
Vanessa Schultz, told WPTV in West Palm Beach, that she has no idea how the reptile got into the fenced yard.
“It totally concerns me. So now I’m scared and I don’t want to leave my kids outside playing in the backyard,” Schultz told the station.
