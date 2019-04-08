First comes the humidity, then the heat. And then Miami’s weather will change again

Hottest day records happen twice as often as coldest day ones in U.S. Americans have been twice as likely to experience record-breaking heat than record-setting cold, Associated Press data analysis shows. It counted the times daily hot temperature records were tied or broken compared to daily cold records. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Americans have been twice as likely to experience record-breaking heat than record-setting cold, Associated Press data analysis shows. It counted the times daily hot temperature records were tied or broken compared to daily cold records.

It’s summer already?

Well, not quite. But this will feel like it.

“It’s very sticky out there,” said Jennifer Correa, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

It’s the heat. And the humidity.

Monday’s high will be in the mid-80s, and it’ll feel muggy like summer.





Apr 8: Today will be like Sunday, warm & muggy, with more moisture around to bring a few more afternoon showers and storms across the interior. More widespread showers & storms arrive late tonight into Tues. Remember your lightning safety! pic.twitter.com/QRraP12hbK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 8, 2019

There won’t be much rain as the week gets started. So now is the time to hit the beach.

But all that will change on Tuesday.

Storms will roll in from a passing cold front. But that’s a “cold front” in name only.

“It is a cold front, but it is not cooling us down,” Correa said.

Rain chance will be around 50 percent to 60 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be slightly higher on Tuesday amid the storms, she said, and even higher at the end of the week when the thermometer will flirt with 90.