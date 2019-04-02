Sea-rise coverage in South Florida honored by national editors

The Miami Herald and other South Florida media outlets were honored Tuesday with a 2019 NLA Award for a partnership on a series of editorials on sea-level rise.

The Invading Sea: Can South Florida Be Saved? was a partnership of the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach Post and WLRN. The project, led at the Miami Herald by editorial page editor Nancy Ancrum, received the Burl Osborne Award for Editorial Leadership.

The award, from the American Society of News Editors and Associated Press Media Editors, recognizes editorial writing that is excellent journalism and makes a difference in a community.

The Miami Herald’s breaking news coverage of the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University was named a finalist for the Al Neuharth Breaking News Reporting Award. The winner in this category was the staff of the Capital Gazette, which covered the deadly mass shooting that played out in its own newsroom.

The Sun Sentinel won the O’Brien Fellowship Award for Impact in Public Service Journalism for its coverage of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.