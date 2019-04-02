South Florida
It’s about to feel like summer (deodorant and umbrella needed). Then, a brief cool-down
South Florida will feel a brief cool-down on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
But first, we need to get through a summer day.
And when we say summer, we mean summer: Highs in the mid- to upper-80s. Heavy humidity. Afternoon storms.
The chance of rain is 40 percent, according to the National Weather Service, and the downpours are likely to happen just as you’re hitting the road to pick up the kids from school or heading home from work, afternoon to early evening.
“We’ll see our fair share of showers,” said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
The heat and rain will give way to a cooler night, with temperatures dipping into the 60s.
And Wednesday will be cooler as well, with the afternoon high not expected to reach 80.
