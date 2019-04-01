South Florida

First the heat. Then the rain. But there is a refreshing change coming again

By Miami Herald Staff Report

April 01, 2019 08:46 AM

There’s some good news and bad news on the weather front.

It’ll be hot at afternoon’s peak on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures rising to the mid-80s, along with a stream of humidity. And there will be some rain, too.

But a cold front, at least by Miami standards, is coming.

That means the night temperatures will dip once again into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

It’ll be even cooler in the central and norther parts of the state.

Orlando will dip into the 50s. Jacksonville may even feel the 40s.

But before South Florida feels the breath of fresh air, expect some stormy weather before the cool-down on Tuesday.

