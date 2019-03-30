Photo Gallery: Ultra’s first night on Virginia Key ends with messy exit

Festival goers try to board a shuttle bus after attending the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Tens of thousands festival goers make their way out of the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Festival goers attempt to board a shuttle bus after leaving the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Maurice Williams, 22, far right, tries to herd people onto a shuttle bus as attendees leave the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
A group of friends from Houston, Texas rest from waiting in long lines for a shuttle bus after leaving the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Festival goers wait in line to board a shuttle bus after leaving the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Thousands of festival goers make their across the Rickenbacker Causeway after leaving the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Firefighters finish putting out a tree that caught fire at the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Police direct large crowds across the Rickenbacker Causeway as they leave the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Sandra Gonzalez, 37, and Xiomara Byrne, 34, from Chile, were frustrated with long lines for shuttle buses as they tried to leave the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Attendees wait for ride shares in Brickell after walking across the Rickenbacker Causeway when they left the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Police direct large crowds across the Rickenbacker Causeway as they leave the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
