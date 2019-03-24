South Florida

You like the heat? You like the cool? You can have it all with this yo-yo weather

By Miami Herald Staff Report

March 24, 2019 07:35 AM

MIAMI, FL -- FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2019-- A banner in South Beach states, “come on vacation, don’t leave on probation.” South Beach has taken charge on tougher policing during spring break due to the outbreaks of fights and increased alcohol and drug consumption. (Maria Alejandra Cardona / For the Miami Herald)
The clouds are coming back. So is the heat. Maybe the rain, too.

Weather matters this week to all the public school students off for spring break. So, here is what everyone will feel:

After a partly cloudy and windy Sunday — with enough rough surf to a trigger riptide advisory — the rain chance increases to 30 percent on Monday. And the high is likely to reach 80 after a few days of highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

But then ...

Sunny skies, with just a few clouds and no rain in the forecast, will return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The nights will be cooler, too, once we get past Monday, with mid-week lows in the mid-60s.

“There is a cool front that is going to come through,” said Jennifer Correa, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4 .

