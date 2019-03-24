You like the heat? You like the cool? You can have it all with this yo-yo weather

The clouds are coming back. So is the heat. Maybe the rain, too.
Weather matters this week to all the public school students off for spring break. So, here is what everyone will feel:
After a partly cloudy and windy Sunday — with enough rough surf to a trigger riptide advisory — the rain chance increases to 30 percent on Monday. And the high is likely to reach 80 after a few days of highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
But then ...
Sunny skies, with just a few clouds and no rain in the forecast, will return on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The nights will be cooler, too, once we get past Monday, with mid-week lows in the mid-60s.
“There is a cool front that is going to come through,” said Jennifer Correa, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4 .
