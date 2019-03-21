It may be spring, but Florida is going to feel winter in just a few hours

The cold is coming.
It may be spring, but South Florida will get all the feels of winter on Thursday night and Friday.
Ready for it?
After climbing to nearly 80 on Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, temperatures will dip into the 50s at night into early Friday. And Friday night may be even older.
Time to get some churros and hot chocolate, amigos.
“Get ready for the chill,” said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist with Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “The sweater weather returns.”
How low will it go?
The National Weather Service says 57 on Thursday night in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area, with 60s in the Keys. And Gonzalez said it will be a degree or two cooler on Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday lows will warm up into the 60s.
In Palm Beach County and in Central Florida, the coldest areas will feel the 40s. Whoa.
But the best news?
Sun. Lots of it.
Clear skies are forecast on Friday and Saturday, the weather service says.
