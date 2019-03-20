What’s next for Miami weather? You’re going to love it. But first, some more rain

We’ll have another day of rain, though less of it.
Then spring arrives at 5:58 p.m.
And with it, cooler, drier, sunnier weather.
At last.
“We just have to get through some showers today,” said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
As you wake up, you’ll already see it’s raining. But nothing like what South Florida saw on Tuesday, when heavy rain and local flooding made commuting in the morning and again in the afternoon and evening into a nail-biting adventure.
National Weather Service forecasters put a 40 percent chance of rain on the region on Wednesday — much better than the 100 percent on Tuesday — scaling back to 20 percent at night.
The cool Miami is feeling Wednesday morning, in the mid-60s, will be back in the evening — with drier air.
And if you think that’s cold, just wait.
After a clear Thursday, temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will drop into the upper-50s.
“We’ll be switching from the umbrellas to the sweaters,” Gonzalez said. “Here comes the cold front.”
