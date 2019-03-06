South Florida

These two male alligators were in the mood. Watch them on the prowl in the Everglades

By Madeleine Marr

March 06, 2019 02:24 PM

Dueling gators bellow loudly during mating season

Two male alligators in Everglades National Park were captured on video by Instagram user @imjoshboyd making growling noises associated with mating season.
By
Up Next
Two male alligators in Everglades National Park were captured on video by Instagram user @imjoshboyd making growling noises associated with mating season.
By

A walk in Shark Valley in Everglades National Park took a scary turn for one Florida man.

Nature enthusiast Josh Boyd with the handle @imjoshboyd posted a video on Instagram after spotting an alligator in the water just feet from the walking path.

The Weston resident pulled out his camera and began to shoot the beast emitting what seems to be a “Jurassic Park” style growl. The camera then pans to a nearby gator bobbing up and down in the water, making a similar noise.

Next to the video the caption reads, “This large male gator was telling me to stay out of his territory since it’s mating season. Then a neighboring gator thought he should respond.”

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday morning this large male gator was telling me to stay out of his territory since it’s mating season. Then a neighboring gator thought he should respond. . . . . . . . . . #alligator #gator #southflorida #miami #nature #naturephotography #explore #wildlife #wild #pureflorida #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #travel #lifestyle #shotoniphone #matingseason #discovery #conservation #adventurer #adventure #explorer #setlife #cinema #cinematography #natgeo #wild #planetearth #creation #nationalgeographic #cinematography #wildlifephotography #cinematography @natgeo @discovery @instagram @animalplanet @nationalparkservice @natgeoadventure @natgeotravel @natgeowild @natgeoyourshot @visitflorida @nbc6 @local10news @wsvn @cbsmiami

A post shared by Josh Boyd (@imjoshboyd) on

Zoo Miami’s wildlife expert Ron Magill, who reviewed the video, confirmed to the Miami Herald that these were indeed two male gators in the clip.

“They were bellowing to announce territory and solicit females!” he wrote in an email. “ This will go on through April.”

Bellowing is the term used for the noise male gators make when warding off fellow males and attracting a mate, says Magill. It sounds like a growl, but it’s not, he said.

Still, it was apparently enough to make Boyd back off into safer territory on Monday.

“I’m just glad I could share my encounter with others,” Boyd told the Miami Herald. “This was a rare sight and an experience I’ll likely never get again.”

Madeleine Marr

Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.

  Comments  