A cold front is on the way to Florida. Here’s what it means for us thin-blooded wimps

After a hot afternoon on Tuesday, with highs expected to reach the mid-80s, South Florida will feel the cool.
But first, some rain. And then some wind — including a small-craft advisory.
And then ...
“From flip-flops to sweaters,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.
Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys will dip into the 50s and 60s overnight and into Wednesday morning. And the same kind of cool will be back Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
“After a sizzling start to the week, a cold front is on the move, “ Gonzalez said. “Tonight will be chilly.”
If you’re elsewhere in Florida, it will really feel like winter.
On Tuesday night, temperatures will dip to the 35 in North Florida and 40 in Central Florida, according to forecasters.
Then what?
The National Weather Service says temperatures in South Florida will increase into the 70s at night the rest of the week, with afternoon highs of around 80 on Friday and Saturday.
Of course, that’s still cooler than what Monday afternoon cooked up in the Miami area, with a searing high near 90.
