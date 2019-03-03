Dispute over payment ends with Florida man running over a mother and daughter, cops say

Elson Silencieux was upset over payment for doing work on a home so he got in his van and mowed down a mother and daughter, Delray Beach police said.
The mother, 59-year-old Marie Ambroise, died and her daughter Nutrishia Pardieu was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at 2488 Angler Dr. After the pair were hit, Silencieux took off, police said in a Facebook post.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
By early Saturday morning, police said Silencieux had been arrested and charged second degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with a fatality and leaving the scene of a traffic crash with serious bodily injury.
According to police, the original report to 911 was that shots had been fired in the area. But when officers arrived, witnesses told them that the women were hit by a van, police said.
Citing a police report, CBS 12 reported that Ambroise fought with Silencieux over work he was doing to the roof of her home. She had originally agreed to pay between $700 and $800, but wasn’t happy with his work, the station reported. The fight ended with Silencieux backing his truck over Ambroise as she was trying to get his license plate number, CBS 12 said.
The mother and daughter pair were longtime members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported.
“This is very hard for me,” church elder Alfred Smith, who is Smith’s goddaughter, told the paper. “I received the message this morning. These are my friends. I have to go to the church and talk to my people.”
Comments