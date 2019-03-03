Will the Miami weather allow all these spring breakers to do what they are here for?

Thousands of college spring breakers are in Florida this week.
They’re heading to the beach and the pool, of course.
So what can they expect from the South Florida weather?
If they woke up early on Sunday, they saw some rain. And certainly they’ll feel the heat Sunday and at the beginning of the week.
But they won’t feel much of either during their time off.
The Miami-area forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Thursday.
But by mid-week, there also will be a chill in the air — at least by South Florida standards — at night and early morning.
The high temperature will be in the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday.
Then by Tuesday night, the low will dip into the 50s, with the high on Wednesday rising to just 72.
Expect the same pattern on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
