South Florida

Doctor shot at Palm Beach VA hospital, according to news reports

By Carli Teproff

February 27, 2019 10:50 PM

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least one person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach, according to news reports.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a hospital employee was injured, but was expected to recover.

The shooting, according to reports, happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital’s emergency room. The center is located at 7305 N. Military Trail.

CBS12 reported Wednesday night the shooter was a double amputee in a wheelchair.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 spoke to a witness, who said a doctor was shot.

“I think it is a tragedy. How’d he get in the ER carrying a firearm?” witness Gorman Erickson told the station.

Several witnesses say the shooter was in the restroom, loaded a handgun and when discovered, fired the gun, the station reported.

The victim was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  