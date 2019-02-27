Change in South Florida weather is coming. But you’ll have to wait for it

Yes, more rain is heading to South Florida on Wednesday.
Forecasters have put a 50 percent chance on the region
But there’s good news on the horizon.
After storms roll through in the afternoon and evening, they’ll also roll away.
And that means sunny skies will return on Thursday.
But first, Wednesday.
Storms. Lightning. Gusty winds.
“There could be some downpours,” said CBS4 meteorolgist Lissette Gonzalez.
A quarter-to -half-inch of rain could fall on Wednesday.
Then there’s the risk of waterspouts and rip currents.
All the bad weather should be here just in time for your afternoon and evening trip home from work.
“The evening commute could be wet and messy,” Gonzalez said.
So, when the mess clears, what’s next?
A cool break. After a high in the low-80s on Wednesday, overnight temperatures will dip into the upper-60s.
Also this: Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with the rain chance falling to 20 percent. Friday and Saturday will be even sunnier, with no rain expected.
