What’s open and closed on President’s Day in South Florida

Monday is Presidents’ Day. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday in South Florida.
▪ Federal and state offices: Closed.
▪ Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed.
▪ Miami-Dade courts: Closed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
▪ Broward Courts: The Circuit and County courts are open.
▪ Public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward: Closed.
▪ Post offices: Closed.
▪ Stock markets: Closed.
▪ Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.
▪ Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. Except the Nova Southeastern University Alvin Sherman Library, Research and Information Technology Center will be open.
▪ Public transportation in both counties, including Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover: Regular schedule.
▪ Miami-Dade and Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule.
▪ Malls and most stores: Open.
Comments