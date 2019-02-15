South Florida

What’s open and closed on President’s Day in South Florida

By Howard Cohen

February 15, 2019 04:56 PM

President’s Day honors the U.S. commanders in chief. The surviving presidents and their wives honored President George H.W. Busha t his Dec. 5, 2018 funeral in Washington. From left: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter.
President’s Day honors the U.S. commanders in chief. The surviving presidents and their wives honored President George H.W. Busha t his Dec. 5, 2018 funeral in Washington. From left: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter. ALEX BRANDON NYT
President’s Day honors the U.S. commanders in chief. The surviving presidents and their wives honored President George H.W. Busha t his Dec. 5, 2018 funeral in Washington. From left: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter. ALEX BRANDON NYT

Monday is Presidents’ Day. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday in South Florida.

Federal and state offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward Courts: The Circuit and County courts are open.

Public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. Except the Nova Southeastern University Alvin Sherman Library, Research and Information Technology Center will be open.

Public transportation in both counties, including Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover: Regular schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule.

Malls and most stores: Open.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  