Have you seen a tiny monkey? A Florida zoo is missing one and wants it back

Kali is missing and in need of medication, police say.
Making it even harder to find her: Kali is a 12-year-old, 1-pound Goeldi’s monkey.
West Palm Beach police said Monday the monkey was stolen at about 1 a.m. from the Palm Beach Zoo.
“We need your help finding Kali!” the department said in a Facebook post.
No other information on the circumstances of Kali’s disappearance was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.
