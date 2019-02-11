South Florida

Have you seen a tiny monkey? A Florida zoo is missing one and wants it back

By Carli Teproff

February 11, 2019 08:59 PM

Police release surveillance video in theft of zoo monkey

West Palm Beach police are asking for help in finding a 12-year-old, 1-pound Goeldi’s monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.
By
Up Next
West Palm Beach police are asking for help in finding a 12-year-old, 1-pound Goeldi’s monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.
By

Kali is missing and in need of medication, police say.

Making it even harder to find her: Kali is a 12-year-old, 1-pound Goeldi’s monkey.

West Palm Beach police said Monday the monkey was stolen at about 1 a.m. from the Palm Beach Zoo.

“We need your help finding Kali!” the department said in a Facebook post.

No other information on the circumstances of Kali’s disappearance was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  