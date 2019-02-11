Woman arrested after helping teens use app to find ‘prostitution dates,’ cops say

A 33-year-old Lake Worth woman was arrested Sunday on charges including human sex trafficking of a minor and child abuse after investigators say she introduced two teens to a phone application that allowed them to advertise themselves for prostitution.
Amber Peak was being held in Palm Beach County’s Main Detention Center with no bond Monday.
According to an arrest report, the Florida Department of Children and Families contacted the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force after learning that a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old “were introduced to prostitution by Amber Peak through a phone application.”
The 17-year-old met with a detective Sunday and told them she had run away from home about four months ago and stayed at her friend’s house. It appears from the report that the friend, who is 16, knew Peak, but the relationship is redacted from the report.
The teen told the detective that Peak “was working as a prostitute through a smart phone application.”
“Victim 1 advised that Peak told Victim 1 and Victim 2 about this application and that they can make money from older men,” the detective wrote in the report.
The 17-year-old also said that Peak told them they wouldn’t have to have sex with the men, just allow them to touch them while they pleasured themselves, according to the report.
“Victim 1 and Victim 2 were shown how to post ads, what to say, things to ask, how to keep their ads refreshed on top of the ad list and a price scale for a ‘quick visit’ (15 minutes) $80, ‘half hour’ for $120 and an ‘hour’ for $180,” the detective wrote. “Victim 1 advised that Peak photographed her and posted naked photos of her online in prostitution ads.”
Investigators found about 300 ads the teen posted between November 2018 and February 2019, the detective said.
According to the report, Peak stayed at various hotels in Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward with the 17-year-old, 16-year-old and an unidentified 15-year-old. She also gave the teens ‘Molly’ (Ecstasy) and cocaine “so they could stay awake and have more prostitution dates,” the detective wrote in the report.
The girls, the report said, saw six to eight prostitution clients daily.
Detectives also interviewed the 16-year-old, who, according to the report, told investigators she stayed in “numerous hotels and other locations” with Peak, but said she was not working as a prostitute.
“Victim 2 [the 16-year-old] confirmed that Peak and Victim 1 worked as a prostitute through a phone application and that she observed Victim 1 provide cash from her dates to Peak to help pay for rent,” the detective wrote in the report.
When investigators questioned Peak, she said she stayed with the teens in multiple locations, according to the report.
“Peak admitted to working as a prostitute and posting ads on a phone application,” the detective said. “Peak divulged that she had conversations with Victim 1 about prostitution and the phone application that she used to post prostitution ads.”
Peak, according to the report, told investigators she didn’t know the 17-year-old was “posting ads for prostitution.”
“Peak advised that Victim 1 [the 17-year-old] was previously a prostitute before she met her and felt that posting online prostitution ads would be safer than working in the streets,” the detective said.
Under Florida law, a minor cannot be charged with prostitution. The law treats minors as victims of sex trafficking.
