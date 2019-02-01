Miami father kidnaps two toddlers, police say. Cops need your help

Police are on the hunt for a father who they say kidnapped his two sons, according to Miami police.
In a news alert sent out Friday afternoon, police said they are trying to find Zak Gotay and his two boys, ages 2 and 4.
Gotay was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black plaid pants with a black backpack. Police say he has “long salt and peppered-colored dreadlocks.”
Both children were last wearing gray shirts with a dinosaur print and diapers; neither are wearing pants or shoes.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police say the three went missing from 441 Northeast 37th Street, Apt #3.
Comments