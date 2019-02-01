South Florida

Miami father kidnaps two toddlers, police say. Cops need your help

By Monique O. Madan

February 01, 2019 05:38 PM

Police are on the hunt for a father who they say kidnapped his two sons, according to Miami police.

In a news alert sent out Friday afternoon, police said they are trying to find Zak Gotay and his two boys, ages 2 and 4.

Gotay was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black plaid pants with a black backpack. Police say he has “long salt and peppered-colored dreadlocks.”

Both children were last wearing gray shirts with a dinosaur print and diapers; neither are wearing pants or shoes.

Police say the three went missing from 441 Northeast 37th Street, Apt #3.

Anyone who comes into contact with this person is asked to contact any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

