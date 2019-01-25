She was 15 when the principal started sending her explicit texts. Then it escalated, cops say

The relationship began when he spotted her in his school.
First, a text message.
“Randy ... was getting ‘flirty’ in the messages.”
For the next few months, the texts became more explicit.
He had her touch his penis. This escalated into oral sex. And more.
She was a new student at Matlock Academy in West Palm Beach, just 15 when the texts started and continued until she was 16. “Randy” is Randall Konsker, the headmaster and principal of the small private suburban school.
The descriptions come from a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Konsker, 53, a resident of Wellington, was booked into Palm Beach County Jail Thursday afternoon and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child ages 12 to 16 and 10 counts of sexual assault on a victim between the ages of 16 and 17 by someone 24 or older.
The charges are all felonies and Konsker is being held without bail.
According to the arrest report, the sexual activity began after the student enrolled at Matlock in January 2015. The principal drove her home on various occasions.
The next school year, when she was 16, the activities continued. On five or more occasions Konsker had the minor perform oral sex on him in his Jeep Wrangler, police say. He penetrated her with his fingers “at least five times in his Jeep.”
The sexual activity, along with explicit text messages, lasted during the second half of 10th grade and in 11th grade and included the exchange of nude photos sent both by the underage student and the principal, the arrest report said.
But then the victim had enough and “started feeling really wrong and disgusting,” the report said.
According to police, she stopped going to the school and did her school work online.
In November, the student, now 19, told police Konsker, whose LinkedIn pages lists him as principal at Matlock since 2007, sent her a text “that they should meet up and have coffee.”
Law enforcement got involved and looked over texts the pair began exchanging again. This time, deputies directed her to engage him via texts.
A transcript of several passages of texts is included in the affidavit.
In one exchange, on Dec. 12, a conversation ensues about the previous sexual relationship.
“I think I can use a little taste,” Konsker texted, police said. “Something to remember what things were like.”
On Dec. 14, Konsker, who is married with two teenaged sons, according to various reports, including the Palm Beach Post, appeared concerned when she didn’t respond right away.
“Dude when you go dark like that, it scared the hell out of me.”
She responded, “What do you mean? Dark how? Leave you on read?”
Konsker replied: “Yes!!! Like if someone else had that info ....”
She reponded: “Nah I’m a freak about my phone don’t worry haha.”
Konsker replied: “Ok. Thought the police were going to show up and take me away.”
