Severe weather alerts include tornado warnings for Florida in advance of front

By Howard Cohen

January 24, 2019 09:48 AM

South Florida’s windy week that began Jan. 23, 2019, is fine for kite flyers and parasailers, with winds around 25 mph. But thunderstorms and a cold front are also in the National Weather Service forecast through Saturday.
The coming cold front isn’t arriving without some fuss as the National Weather Service has had a busy morning issuing weather alerts, including a tornado warning for Palm Beach County.

The significant weather advisory for Central Palm Beach County suggests wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and funnel clouds are possible.

A special marine warning was also issued from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef — excluding the territorial waters of Bahamas, and the waters from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach — until 10:30 a.m. Waterspouts were also a possibility in the Lake Okeechobee area.

Northern Hendry, eastern Glades, and northwestern Palm Beach counties also could see wind gusts over 45 mph and funnel clouds into the 10 a.m. hour.

Southeast Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward should see conditions begin to deteriorate between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but the risk for severe storms is lower than it is in parts of Central Florida and the Western Panhandle.

