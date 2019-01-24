Severe weather alerts include tornado warnings for Florida in advance of front

The coming cold front isn’t arriving without some fuss as the National Weather Service has had a busy morning issuing weather alerts, including a tornado warning for Palm Beach County.

Tornado Warning continues for Palm Beach County, FL until 9:45 AM EST pic.twitter.com/WN99wAfzCO — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 24, 2019

The significant weather advisory for Central Palm Beach County suggests wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and funnel clouds are possible.

A special marine warning was also issued from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef — excluding the territorial waters of Bahamas, and the waters from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach — until 10:30 a.m. Waterspouts were also a possibility in the Lake Okeechobee area.

Northern Hendry, eastern Glades, and northwestern Palm Beach counties also could see wind gusts over 45 mph and funnel clouds into the 10 a.m. hour.





Southeast Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward should see conditions begin to deteriorate between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but the risk for severe storms is lower than it is in parts of Central Florida and the Western Panhandle.

5 AM: There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms today across South Florida. Damaging winds is the primary threat, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/8RWcRGrjN4 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 24, 2019

This story is being updated.