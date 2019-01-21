South Florida

Get ready to put your cold weather gear away. Warm weather is on its way back to South Florida

By Monique O. Madan

January 21, 2019 08:22 PM

People spend time on a sand bar in Miami Beach to stay cool as the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the first time in seven years for South Florida Tuesday with heat indexes expected to reach 110 degrees, on Tuesday July 05, 2016.
People spend time on a sand bar in Miami Beach to stay cool as the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the first time in seven years for South Florida Tuesday with heat indexes expected to reach 110 degrees, on Tuesday July 05, 2016. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com
People spend time on a sand bar in Miami Beach to stay cool as the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the first time in seven years for South Florida Tuesday with heat indexes expected to reach 110 degrees, on Tuesday July 05, 2016. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

You won’t need your scarves much longer as South Florida temperatures are expected to climb back into the 80s, meteorologists say.

Monday night will be the chilliest, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the lower 60s. By Tuesday afternoon, South Florida will see temperatures head into the mid-70s.

“It will get warmer but it will be breezy and windy at times,” said forecaster Anthony Reynes, adding that winds will range from 15 mph to 20 mph.

By Wednesday, afternoon highs are expected to reach the 80s.

“At least we’ll have no rain,” Reynes said. “It will be pretty nice outside.”

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

  Comments  