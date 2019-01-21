Get ready to put your cold weather gear away. Warm weather is on its way back to South Florida

You won’t need your scarves much longer as South Florida temperatures are expected to climb back into the 80s, meteorologists say.
Monday night will be the chilliest, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the lower 60s. By Tuesday afternoon, South Florida will see temperatures head into the mid-70s.
“It will get warmer but it will be breezy and windy at times,” said forecaster Anthony Reynes, adding that winds will range from 15 mph to 20 mph.
By Wednesday, afternoon highs are expected to reach the 80s.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“At least we’ll have no rain,” Reynes said. “It will be pretty nice outside.”
Comments