9-year-old crashes ATV, killing grandmother, Florida cops say

By Monique O. Madan

January 20, 2019 08:43 PM

A 9-year-old boy accidentally crashed an ATV, which then rolled over and killed his grandmother, police say.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says Devin Griffith, 9, was traveling north on a private trail with his grandmother and other relative.

“The driver stated that as another ATV was traveling south on the same trail, he moved, in order to let the other ATV pass,” FHP said in a statement.

That’s when the boy traveled into another trail and hit a brim. The ATV ultimately flipped and fell on top of his grandmother, Laura Bizzell, 58. The other passenger, Samuel Christmas, 53, survived, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

