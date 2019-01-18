Get food stamps? Your benefits will come in early because of government shutdown

Food stamp payments will come in early for the month of February due to the government shutdown, state officials announced.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the month of February will be disbursed on Jan. 20, instead of late February, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.
No additional deposits will be made in February. That means recipients won’t see another payment until at least March.
DCF says January benefit posting dates will remain the same.
