A supermoon meets a lunar eclipse Sunday — and it will be super cool (super cold, too)

The night skies promise stargazers a treat Sunday night.
That’s because the moon, Earth and sun are lining up for a total lunar eclipse and the moon is going to be closer to the earth so it’s a supermoon, too, according to NASA.
And this particular phenom won’t occur again until this time in 2022, according to Space.Com. (There will be regular supermoons on Feb. 19 and March 21.)
The height of the visible attraction should last about three hours, starting with the partial phase of the eclipse around 10:34 p.m. Sunday. Then the total eclipse arrives at 11:41 for just over an hour into Monday morning. By 1:45 a.m. Monday, the moon will resume its regular appearance.
Sunday’s supermoon (or blood moon or even “wolf moon” as it’s often dubbed) refers to when a full moon coincides with its perigee — the point in its orbit when it makes its closest approach to Earth. This makes the orb seem larger and brighter than usual.
In South Florida, viewing should be easy given skies will be mostly clear, according to the National Weather Service. It will also be cold, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s, so werewolf fur might actually be a welcome thing.
