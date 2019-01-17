Man with bicycle clipped by Brightline train in Boca Raton

A man was trying to cross the tracks with his bicycle when he was hit by a Brightline train Thursday afternoon.
Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said the unidentified man “was clipped by a northbound train.”
The accident happened around 2 p.m. at Camino Real and South Dixie Highway in Boca Raton.
Police were tipped off by a passenger who posted about the delay on Twitter.
“He’s alive,” Economou said. “His injuries were non-life threatening.”
The man was taken to Delray Medical Center, and train service has resumed.
This is the second incident this week with a Brightline train.
On Monday in Aventura, also at 2 p.m., a pedestrian was the 10th person to be struck and killed by a Brightline train since the rail service began with test runs in South Florida in 2017.
