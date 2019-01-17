South Florida

Man with bicycle clipped by Brightline train in Boca Raton

By Howard Cohen

January 17, 2019 04:48 PM

A crossing guard, employed for extra safety at the railroad tracks when Brightline trains cross intersections. runs to move a traffic cone out of the street at the intersection of Northeast 20th St. and North Miami Avenue in this June 4, 2018 file photo. The guards place the cones in the roads as the high-speed trains pass to keep cars at a safe distance from the tracks.
A man was trying to cross the tracks with his bicycle when he was hit by a Brightline train Thursday afternoon.

Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said the unidentified man “was clipped by a northbound train.”

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at Camino Real and South Dixie Highway in Boca Raton.

Police were tipped off by a passenger who posted about the delay on Twitter.

“He’s alive,” Economou said. “His injuries were non-life threatening.”

The man was taken to Delray Medical Center, and train service has resumed.

This is the second incident this week with a Brightline train.

On Monday in Aventura, also at 2 p.m., a pedestrian was the 10th person to be struck and killed by a Brightline train since the rail service began with test runs in South Florida in 2017.

