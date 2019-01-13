Concourse at Miami International Airport to reopen Monday despite government shutdown

Miami International Airport will reopen Concourse G Monday despite the government shutdown, airport officials said.
The terminal closure was prompted by a shortage of Transportation Security Administration workers Saturday. TSA concluded it didn’t have enough screeners to keep the security checkpoint operating there amid a spike in unpaid workers not showing up for shifts. Workers who did show up were sent to busier terminals.
Concourse G, home to United and smaller airlines, is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, in time for its first outbound flight, said airport spokesman Greg Chin.
The Concourse had been closed for half days since Saturday.
“The four dining locations and one gift shop in Concourse G will reopen as well,” Chin said Sunday afternoon.
Airport administrators said they expect enough TSA workers to reopen Monday, by that they still can’t predict what the next days or weeks will bring if the shutdown continues over President Donald Trump’s demand that government spending bills for 2019 include about $5 billion for an expanded wall on the country’s southern border.
Should more TSA workers call in sick, the county-owned airport is ready for more checkpoint closures.
