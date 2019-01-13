South Florida

Concourse at Miami International Airport to reopen Monday despite government shutdown

By Monique O. Madan

January 13, 2019 03:21 PM

Because of the TSA shortage during the government shutdown, MIA on Saturday closes terminal

Miami International Airport’s Concourse G closed at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday — 15 minutes earlier than planned — as the federal government remained shut down for a 22nd day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
By
Up Next
Miami International Airport’s Concourse G closed at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday — 15 minutes earlier than planned — as the federal government remained shut down for a 22nd day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
By

Miami International Airport will reopen Concourse G Monday despite the government shutdown, airport officials said.

The terminal closure was prompted by a shortage of Transportation Security Administration workers Saturday. TSA concluded it didn’t have enough screeners to keep the security checkpoint operating there amid a spike in unpaid workers not showing up for shifts. Workers who did show up were sent to busier terminals.

Concourse G, home to United and smaller airlines, is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, in time for its first outbound flight, said airport spokesman Greg Chin.

The Concourse had been closed for half days since Saturday.

“The four dining locations and one gift shop in Concourse G will reopen as well,” Chin said Sunday afternoon.

Airport administrators said they expect enough TSA workers to reopen Monday, by that they still can’t predict what the next days or weeks will bring if the shutdown continues over President Donald Trump’s demand that government spending bills for 2019 include about $5 billion for an expanded wall on the country’s southern border.

Should more TSA workers call in sick, the county-owned airport is ready for more checkpoint closures.

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

  Comments  