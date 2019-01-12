‘Going to air this thing out.’ Woman brings 124 rounds of ammo to high school game

Charmeca Mosley brought 124 rounds of ammunition to Boynton Beach High School during the high school girls’ basketball game, Palm Beach County School District Police said on Thursday.
Police found the ammo in the trunk of the 25-year-old Boynton Beach woman’s 2010 Toyota Camry in the school’s parking lot, according to the probable cause arrest affidavit.
The stash was found after Mosley got into a “verbal altercation” with “two parties” during the basketball game, which was held in the school’s gymnasium, according to the report.
The squabblers were escorted out of the game and continued their dispute in the parking lot, police said. Mosley then got into her Toyota and drove it toward a group of bystanders, “almost striking” them in the process. Police say the then got out of her car, brandishing a black Taurus G2C 9 mm gun in the school’s parking lot, and told the bystanders with whom she verbally clashed earlier, she was “going to air this thing out.”
When police approached her after she’d gotten back into her car, they say she told them she was part of the verbal altercation and that she had the 9 mm pistol in the trunk of her car and that she had a concealed weapon permit.
After she consented to a search of her trunk, officers found the Taurus, which had a round in the chamber along with a magazine containing 10 9 mm rounds. Also found: a magazine with 12 9 mm rounds inside a range bag. One white Winchester 115 grain 9 mm full metal jacket box containing 101 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and one white Winchester 115 grain full metal jacket box that was empty without any rounds.
“A total of 124 rounds was recovered from the vehicle,” the probably cause report read.
Mosley was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, violation of a concealed firearm permit, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and improper exhibition of a firearm and booked into Palm Beach County Jail.
Her total bond is $406,000.
