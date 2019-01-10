Person decapitated by helicopter at Tampa Bay Airport, reports say

A maintenance worker was decapitated by a helicopter Thursday at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, reports say.
The person was doing routine maintenance while on the ground when he or she was struck, ABC News reported.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office told the Miami Herald detectives would not comment on the person’s cause of death because next of kin has yet to be notified.
Police spokeswoman Denise M. Moloney confirmed that a death investigation is under way. The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday.
“I believe fire rescue was on the way but we cancelled them because it was a very obvious death,” she said.
In an email, a spokesperson for the the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told the Miami Herald it could “only confirm an individual was fatally injured, but not the specific nature of the injury.”
