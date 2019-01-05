Feel that chill in the air? A slight sense of winter is coming

Some of you may have been drenched by rain Saturday morning.
That wet awakening heralded the arrival of a brief cold front that will take temperatures down to 58 degrees in Miami-Dade Saturday night, according to The Weather Channel. Parts of interior South Florida could see a chilly 40s.
But the nip in the air won’t last long. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will hit 76 degrees and lows will be in the mid-60s. Fort Lauderdale will follow suit, forecasters say, albeit one to two degrees cooler on both the highs and lows.
That pattern will hold through the week with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 60s, the National Weather Service says.
Rain is not expected in the next week.
One area of concern, however.
Rip tides.
A rip current warning was issued for South Florida by the weather service, noting “an elevated risk” into the work week.
The upshot? The comfortable, and dry, weather would make volunteering at one of South Florida’s four national parks during the partial government shutdown a pleasant activity.
