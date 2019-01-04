Her parents wouldn’t take her to Outback for dinner. She got really angry, police say

What some people won’t do for a Bloomin’ Onion or a Perfectly Grilled Salmon.
A Lake Worth woman is accused of attacking both of her parents when they wouldn’t take her to an Outback Steakhouse on Lantana Road on Wednesday evening.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Deana Michelle Seltzer, 28, first asked her mother if she’d go to the restaurant and was told no. So, deputies say, Seltzer punched her in the chest and arms.
Then, according to deputies, she got really angry.
When deputies arrived at the home they saw that a glass dining table had been flipped over. Broken glass was scattered about the dining room and a large knife was on the kitchen counter, ABC’s WPBF25 reported.
Officers say Seltzer grabbed a knife and went after her father, who had tried to intervene, and threatened to “kill” him.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office charged Seltzer with battery on a person who is 65 or older, battery by touch or strike, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Seltzer was released on Thursday.
She must also have a mental health assessment, WPLG Local 10 reported.
