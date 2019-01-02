South Florida

Traffic tickets — not criminal charges — for deputy after crash put UCF student in coma

By Howard Cohen

January 02, 2019 12:58 PM

Facebook photo of Farrah Fox, the University of Central Florida student who was injured in a car crash on July 15, 2018,when an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy hit the car she was in.
Facebook photo of Farrah Fox, the University of Central Florida student who was injured in a car crash on July 15, 2018,when an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy hit the car she was in. Farrah Fox Facebook
Facebook photo of Farrah Fox, the University of Central Florida student who was injured in a car crash on July 15, 2018,when an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy hit the car she was in. Farrah Fox Facebook

A University of Central Florida student who hopes to be an aeronautics engineer spent a month in a coma following a July 15, 2018, car crash.

The Chevrolet Tahoe that 18-year-old Farrah Fox was in, along with passenger Dylan De Giuseppe, 20, was hit by Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy Michael D’Avanzo, who was off duty at the time.

In December, the Palm Beach County State Attorney declined to charge Michael D’Avanzo for the crash despite a desire by Delray Beach police to charge him with two counts of reckless driving with serious injury.

But on Wednesday, D’Avanzo was issued two traffic tickets for the accident, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The tickets were for speeding and running a stop sign, according to WPTV. The tickets note that D’Avanzo was driving 53 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran a stop sign.

Fox, who was entering her sophomore year at the time of the crash, is still in rehab. De Guiseppe was released from the hospital after four days.

D’Avanzo will appear in Palm Beach County Court in Delray Beach on Monday.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  