Traffic tickets — not criminal charges — for deputy after crash put UCF student in coma

A University of Central Florida student who hopes to be an aeronautics engineer spent a month in a coma following a July 15, 2018, car crash.
The Chevrolet Tahoe that 18-year-old Farrah Fox was in, along with passenger Dylan De Giuseppe, 20, was hit by Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy Michael D’Avanzo, who was off duty at the time.
In December, the Palm Beach County State Attorney declined to charge Michael D’Avanzo for the crash despite a desire by Delray Beach police to charge him with two counts of reckless driving with serious injury.
But on Wednesday, D’Avanzo was issued two traffic tickets for the accident, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The tickets were for speeding and running a stop sign, according to WPTV. The tickets note that D’Avanzo was driving 53 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran a stop sign.
Fox, who was entering her sophomore year at the time of the crash, is still in rehab. De Guiseppe was released from the hospital after four days.
D’Avanzo will appear in Palm Beach County Court in Delray Beach on Monday.
