Coast guard searching for missing Haitian child after migrant boat capsized

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people, including a 9-year-old child, after their boat capsized during a suspected migrant smuggling trip to Miami.
The boat, an 18-foot vessel, had 11 people on board when it overturned off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast on Sunday during what appeared to be a migrant smuggling voyage from the Bahamas to Miami, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
A nearby vessel contacted the Coast Guard to report that nine people were in the water roughly 50 miles east of Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County. As of late Tuesday night, a 9-year-old Haitian child and a Bahamanian citizen, who the Coast Guard identified as a suspected migrant smuggler, were still missing.
